Seth Rogen joins cast of Steven Spielberg's next directorial venture

Actor-comedian Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg's upcoming film based on his childhood in Arizona.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:09 IST
Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-comedian Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg's upcoming film based on his childhood in Arizona. As per Variety, Rogen will play the role of Spielberg's favourite uncle in the untitled film. The outlet had previously reported that Michelle Williams is in talks to play a major part as well.

Williams, who is in negotiations, is said to be playing the mother while a range of a dozen or so teen and kid roles, two of them leading, are being sought. The search is underway to find young actors of multiple ages to round out the cast of the movie, with one of them playing the role inspired by a young Spielberg, although the character's name will not be Steven.

The iconic filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with the director on movies such as 'Munich' and 'Lincoln'. There are not many plot details available for the film, other than that it will focus on the main character, who is not named Steven, as a young child and teen. The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods. The untitled drama is said to be loosely based on the filmmaker's formative years and by his relationship with his parents. The film is slated to begin production this summer, with a release date planned for sometime in 2022. The movie is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

'West Side Story' is Spielberg's next film, due on December 10, 2021, after being delayed from its original release date of December 18, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno, and Curtiss Cook are also cast members.

Meanwhile, Rogen recently started his own cannabis company, Houseplant, and produced and starred in 'An American Pickle' and 'The Disaster Artist.' His production company with partner Evan Goldberg, Point Grey, has also seen major success with Amazon series 'The Boys'. (ANI)

