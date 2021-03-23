'99 Songs' is about one man's struggle against the old and new world: AR Rahman

Describing his maiden production ''99 Songs'' as an ''experiential movie'', music maestro AR Rahman says the film revolves around a man who uses music to navigate the struggles of both the old and new world.

The musical drama movie is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

Directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, ''99 Songs'' stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

Rahman has also co-written the movie, which is produced under his banner YM Movies.

''As part of my production company, YM Movies, I'm happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. '99 Songs' is about one man's struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music,'' the Oscar winner, who has composed the music for ''99 Songs'', said in a statement.

Actors Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

''It's my pleasure to introduce the film's director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram,'' Rahman added.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

''99 Songs'' will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 16.

