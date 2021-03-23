Left Menu

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:01 IST
Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said. The shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left nine other people dead while a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference late on Monday. Officer Eric Talley was the first on the scene, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, lauding his intervention as "heroic."

Talley, 51, had joined the police just over a decade ago and had been looking to eventually find a new line of work, his father Homer said in a statement issued to local media. "He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn't want to put his family through something like this," Homer Talley said.

"He had seven children. The youngest is seven-years-old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything." A woman named Kirstin said on Twitter that Eric Talley was her older brother.

"My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother," she wrote in a post that included a photo of them as young children. Amid an outpouring of grief, a man named Jeremy Herko who said he'd met Talley at "the academy," described him as one of his best friends.

"He was a devout Christian, he had to buy a 15-passenger van to haul all his kids around, and he was the nicest guy in the world," Herko wrote in a Facebook post. The Boulder Police Department tweeted a photo of Talley in uniform. "Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten," the department said.

Talley was featured in a 2013 article as one of three police officers who helped save ducks stuck in a drainage ditch. He waded into calf-deep water to rescue the ducks from the pipes, according to the article in the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper.

Talley is the sixth on-duty death in the Boulder Police Department's history and the first officer killed in the line of duty since 1994, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. "He was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers at the Boulder Police Department and his life was cut far too short," said Michael Dougherty, the Boulder County district attorney.

The bloodshed in Boulder marked the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week, following gun violence last week that left eight people dead in the wider Atlanta area. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic underlined importance of quality healthcare system accessible to all: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of a quality healthcare system accessible to every individual.He said the year 2020 was a watershed moment for healthcare in India as well as around t...

Liquor unit busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 5 men held

A liquor manufacturing unit was busted as five people were arrested and alcohol worth Rs 50 lakh seized here on Tuesday, police said.According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, police seized 180 liquor cartons and a car parked near Pinna...

Dhawan's 98 and Krunal's sensational fifty on debut fire India to 317/5

Shikhar Dhawan delivered under pressure with a solid 98 before Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five in the first ODI here on Tuesday.After Dhawan and Virat Kohli 56 off 60 shared 105 runs for t...

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny unveil plan for big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday they wanted to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring to demand the opposition politicians release. Navalny, 44, is serving a two an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021