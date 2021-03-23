Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut breaks down at 'Thalaivi' trailer launch, speaks of bond with director Vijay

Actor Kangana Ranaut got emotional and broke down on Tuesday at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' in Chennai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:16 IST
Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut got emotional and broke down on Tuesday at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' in Chennai. Kangana got teary-eyed while talking about her bond with director Vijay and thanked him for encouraging her.

The 'Queen' star who celebrated her birthday today expressed her gratitude towards the director for believing in her as she ventured into the South Indian entertainment industry with 'Thalaivi'. The Padma Shri recipient said, "Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I'm getting emotional, I'm not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent."

"Usually the camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a Director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership," she added. In an earlier social media post also, Kangana penned a heartfelt gratitude note for her director praising him at the wrap of the film.

'Thalaivi' marks the 'Panga' star's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Tracing the journey of actor turned politician Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivi' offers insights into the varied phases of the legend's cinematic as well as her political life.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The movie is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

