Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles; Cineworld seeks to beat pandemic blues and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Indian lingerie model, 52, hopes to inspire inclusivity, change

A 52-year-old Indian lingerie model is pushing e-commerce firms to hire older women for their advertising campaigns, challenging what she says are the ageist norms practiced by many companies. Geeta J, a former teacher who took to modeling when she turned 50, says she wants innerwear companies in India to be more inclusive and avoid featuring only younger women in their promotion drives.

Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film

Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city. The trio is the focus of the new documentary "Stray" which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food, wandering along the Bosphorus, and stumbling upon a women's rights march.

Cineworld seeks to beat pandemic blues with Warner Bros deal

U.S. cinema chain Regal will reopen next month in time for big-budget release "Godzilla vs. Kong", owner Cineworld said on Tuesday, as it set out a deal to show Warner Bros films before they are made available for home streaming from 2022. The world's second-largest cinema group, whose reopening plans follow larger U.S. rival AMC's, said the multi-year deal with Warner Bros would let it show the studio's movies in U.S. cinemas with 45 days exclusivity, beginning next year.

Nigeria's Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music

Modern African music is altering perceptions of the continent as part of a global cultural shift that marks a "big moment", Nigerian music artist Burna Boy told Reuters after hailing his first Grammy award. Burna Boy was awarded a Grammy for the Best Global Music Album this month for 'Twice As Tall' which was released last year.

