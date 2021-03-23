Documentary on development of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Discovery Plus

Left Menu

We are proud to present this deep-dive into the COVID-19 crisis to Discovery audiences, detailing the work of thousands of men and women around the world who are proving there is hope is on the horizon, Daniels said in a statement.The viewers will also learn about early trial volunteers, including Jen Haller, a Seattle resident who became the first person in the United States to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Updated: 23-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:33 IST
''The Vaccine: Conquering COVID'', a documentary providing insight into vaccines created to conquer the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to arrive on the streaming platform Discovery Plus.

The special goes behind the scenes of the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and features interviews with the world's leading doctors involved including Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; and Dr John Mascola of the National Institutes of Health. According to a press release from the makers, the documentary will include firsthand accounts from those at the forefront of the pandemic as well as from leaders such Colorado Governor Jared Polis who details the strategy behind successfully rolling out and distributing the vaccines to the masses and the hurdles leaders are facing along the way.

Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, described the documentary as a ''deep-dive'' into the ongoing global crisis.

''With everything the world has been through over the last year, the public craves an understanding of what is happening and what is yet to come. ''We are proud to present this deep-dive into the COVID-19 crisis to Discovery audiences, detailing the work of thousands of men and women around the world who are proving there is hope is on the horizon,'' Daniels said in a statement.

The viewers will also learn about early trial volunteers, including Jen Haller, a Seattle resident who became the first person in the United States to receive the Moderna vaccine. ''The Vaccine: Conquering COVID'' showcases interviews with scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. The documentary is produced Glass Entertainment Group for Discovery. Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus, Peter Reiss and Jon Hirsch are executive producers for Glass; Caroline Perez and Lindsey Foster Blumberg are executive producers for Science Channel and Discovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

