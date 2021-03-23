Left Menu

Indian television star Krystle D'souza, who has debuted on the silver screen with Anand Pandit's mystery thriller 'Chehre', has recalled the memories of meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:14 IST
Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on 'Chehre' set
Krystle D'souza, Amitabh Bachchan in a still from . Image Credit: ANI

Indian television star Krystle D'souza, who has debuted on the silver screen with Anand Pandit's mystery thriller 'Chehre', has recalled the memories of meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the film. The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller 'Chehre' has been in the news since its inception. The movie has managed to grab the attention of the audience with an intriguing trailer which was launched recently by the filmmakers.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry the movie leads the audience through a puzzling path stacked with mystery, anticipation, truth, allegations, defence, and struggle. Recalling the moment she met Bachchan for the first time on the set, Krystle said, "I can never forget that day, it feels like just yesterday. I went up to him and introduced myself and he introduced himself back and I said of course I know!!!"

"He was so warm and welcoming and so jovial at the same time. We did a few line rehearsals and went straight into the take while my mom stood in a corner teary-eyed!" she added. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

