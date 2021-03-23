Lathmar Holi celebrated with fervour in Mathura

Traditional Lathmar Holi was celebrated with fevour in Mathura’s Barsana on Tuesday amid splash of colours and festival songs.

Celebrated a few days before Holi, Lathamar means playing with sticks. In the festival, menfolk try to smear women with colour, who traditionally protect themselves with lathis or sticks. Singing traditional songs like “Faag Khelan Barsane Aye Hain Natwar Nand Kishor” (Krishna has come to Barsana to play Holi sport), menfolk protected themselves from sticks by using improvised leather shields, a participant said on Tuesday. It will be repeated on Wednesday with womenfolk from Barsana visiting Nandgaon, a temple priest said. Earlier, dressed in traditional attire, menfolk from Nandgaon received a warm welcome in Barsana.

Prior to their participation in the celebrations, they paid obeisance at the Ladli temple there. Meanwhile, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said no untoward incident took place on the occasion.

