Left Menu

Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than $20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist. "Game Changer", unveiled last May at University Hospital Southampton, paid tribute to the frontline workers of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:17 IST
Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than $20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist.

"Game Changer", unveiled last May at University Hospital Southampton, paid tribute to the frontline workers of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The black-and-white hand-painted artwork shows a boy lifting a nurse, her arm outstretched and wearing a cape, while traditional superheroes Batman and Spider-Man lie in a bin.

Through Southampton Hospitals Charity, proceeds from the sale will be used to "fund wellbeing projects for staff and patients, and distributed to a wider community of healthcare providers both within the NHS and charitable sectors," Christie's said. A reproduction of the painting will hang in the hospital, it said.

In a Christie's auction streamed live, the painting sold for a hammer price of 14.4 million pounds ($19.85 million). Added fees gave it a final price of 16.75 million pounds, a world auction record for Banksy, according to Christie's. The painting had carried an estimate of 2.5-3.5 million pounds.

"Banksy is an extraordinary artist who is a constant barometer of nationwide sentiment," Katharine Arnold, Co-Head, Post-War and Contemporary Art, Europe at Christie's, said in a statement. "With the perfect image of a little boy playing with his superhero doll; a nurse sporting the international Red Cross, he perfectly captured the essence of this moment in time."

David French, Interim Chief Executive Officer at University Hospital Southampton, said: "This incredible gift will be invaluable in helping us to focus on promoting and protecting the welfare of our staff as they heal and recover from the last year." The sale took place as Britons across the country on Tuesday marked one year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the nation into its first lockdown.

A minute's silence was observed to remember the more than 126,000 people who have lost their lives to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland sets binding target of 51% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

The Irish government on Tuesday approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse gases by 51 by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The initial cuts will be implemented via five-year carbon budgets using 2...

Unidentified Indian woman shuttler forced out of Orleans Masters after COVID case in team entourage

An unnamed Indian woman shuttler was on Tuesday forced to withdraw from the Orleans Masters after a team entourage member tested positive for COVID-19 and she was identified as a close contact.In a statement, the Badminton World Federation ...

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Incs Chief Impact Officer.Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021