Sanjay Dutt receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:08 IST
Sanjay Dutt. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 61-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him taking the vaccination shot at the BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai. Along with the picture, which sees him posing with the medical staff, he tweeted, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"

The 'Sadak' actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots. On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others had been infected with the virus earlier.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in 'Sadak 2'with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen in action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', action-adventure 'Shamshera'alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj'that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

