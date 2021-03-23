MP: Follow COVID-19 guidelines, CM Chouhan urges people

Expressing concern over the spike in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appealed people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols strictly.

''We controlled this virus with great difficulty and at one point daily cases were down to just 141. But today it is more than 1,500 per day with 387 from Indore alone,'' Chouhan said in a program here to raise awareness about the pandemic.

''This is a dangerous sign and we have to tackle things in time. Therefore, people should avoid crowded places and also stop taking part in festivities for some time. Even the Holi festival must be celebrated at home only,'' Chouhan said.

The viral infection was spreading quicker in the current phase, he said.

''I don't want to impose a long lockdown again as it hits the economy, trade and the poor people hard,'' the CM said.

