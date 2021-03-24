Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day
Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Theater chains had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:53 IST
Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.
Theater chains had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, slumped 16% after the announcement.
Disney also said it would offer live-action movie "Cruella" for a fee to Disney+ customers on the same day it hits cinemas, which is scheduled for May 28, and that Pixar movie "Luca" would skip theaters and debut to all Disney+ subscribers on June 18. The company delayed a handful of other films, including Marvel film "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is now set to reach theaters on Sept. 3 instead of July 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marvel Studios
- Cruella
- Scarlett Johansson
- Russian
- Luca
- Black Widow
- AMC Entertainment
ALSO READ
Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russian buyer
Russian Sputnik V vaccine's developers doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology
Developers of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology
Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing
No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French official