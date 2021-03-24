Left Menu

Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Theater chains had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:53 IST
Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.

Theater chains had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, slumped 16% after the announcement.

Disney also said it would offer live-action movie "Cruella" for a fee to Disney+ customers on the same day it hits cinemas, which is scheduled for May 28, and that Pixar movie "Luca" would skip theaters and debut to all Disney+ subscribers on June 18. The company delayed a handful of other films, including Marvel film "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is now set to reach theaters on Sept. 3 instead of July 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...

Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.The official, who declined to be named, said...

No clear winner in Israeli election - Israeli TV exit polls

Israels election on Tuesday was too close to call, according to TV exit polls, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority in parliament.Naftali Bennett, a former defence minister who ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021