Helen Mirren Cast as villain in 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:24 IST
Hollywood veteran Helen Mirren will be playing the main villain in DC Films and New Line's upcoming superhero movie ''Shazam! Fury of the Gods''.

Mirren, the star of films such as ''The Queen'', ''Hitchcock'' and ''Red'' series, will play Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, reported Variety.

Zachary Levi will return as the titular superhero for the movie, which is a sequel to 2019 hit ''Shazam!''.

David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ''Shazam!'' is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Actor Asher Angel will reprise his role of teenager Billy Batson.

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s take on classic movie ''West Side Story'', will also feature in the new movie in a key role.

''Shazam! Fury of the Gods'' will be produced by Peter Safran through The Safran Company. The film is set to debut in June 2023.

Mirren will next feature in ''F9: The Fast Saga'', in which she is reprising her role of Magdalene ''Queenie'' Shaw.

