Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:26 IST
People News Roundup: George Segal dies at age 87; Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

'Touch of Class' actor George Segal dies at age 87

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," romanced Glenda Jackson in "A Touch of Class" and won laughs in the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs," has died at the age of 87. "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.

