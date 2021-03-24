Left Menu

David Thewlis to co-star Olivia Colman in 'Landscapers' series

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:54 IST
British actor David Thewlis will feature opposite Oscar winner Olivia Colman in limited series ''Landscapers''.

The four-part crime drama series, which hails from HBO and Sky Studios, is about a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an investigation when dead bodies turn up in their yard.

Will Sharpe, who worked with Colman on the 2016 British comedy series ''Flowers'', has signed on to direct all four episodes, Sky said in a statement.

Colman's husband, Ed Sinclair will pen the teleplay.

The story follows mild-mannered husband and wife Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (Thewlis) who have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. ''When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light. As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage,'' the official plotline read.

''This is without doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years. Everything about Landscapers is magical, there is nothing like it and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world,'' Thewlis said.

The actor is known for featuring in movies such as ''I’m Thinking Of Ending Things'', ''The Theory of Everything'', ''Wonder Woman'' and ''Harry Potter'' series.

Also joining the ensemble cast are Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola as Samuel Anderson, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.

The show will be produced by Sister and South of the River Pictures, which Colman and Sinclair recently launched, for HBO and Sky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

