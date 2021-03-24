Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses of her 34th birthday bash

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, post the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic, 'Thalaivi', hosted a grand party and shared glimpses of it with fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses of her 34th birthday bash
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, post the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic, 'Thalaivi', hosted a grand party and shared glimpses of it with fans. Kangana, who recently won the National Film Award for best actress, took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of her birthday bash, which was attended by B-Town celebs like Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, and Vivek Agnihotri, among others. In one of the videos, Kangana showcased all her birthday cakes kept on a table and wrote, "Birthday Celebrations," along with it.

She also reposted a video posted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, where the mouth-watering cakes can be seen while Kangana is busy chatting with Ekta at the party. Kher also shared a picture with the birthday girl on his Instagram handle and penned a note for her. He wrote, "Thank you dearest @kanganaranaut for a great evening. Congratulations for the #NationalAward. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga."

During the 'Thalaivi' Trailer launch in Chennai, on Tuesday, Kangana got emotional and broke down while talking about Director Vijay, and mentioned how he empowered her to not feel apologetic about her talent. The film, tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, it is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.

The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, along with a record number of hospitalisations as the more transmissable British strain of the virus sweeps through the countr...

AGEL to acquire 75 MW solar capacities Sterling & Wilson for Rs 446 cr

Adani Green Energy has signed definitive agreements with Sterling Wilson for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in two special purpose vehicles SPVs that own 75 MW operating solar projects in Telangana. Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL, o...

Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

Myanmars state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting last months coup have been released. Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon on Wednesday saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger g...

Grasim Industries to raise funds via debt securities, term-loan

Aditya Birla group firm Grasim Industries on Wednesday said it plans to raise funds by availing term loans or by issuing debt securities.The board of the company, in a meeting held on Wednesday, has approved the raising of funds, Grasim Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021