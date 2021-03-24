Ben Hardy boards BBC One, HBO Max series 'The Girl Before'

''6 Underground'' star Ben Hardy has joined the cast of BBC One and HBO Max series ''The Girl Before''.

The 30-year-old actor joins David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jessica Plummer in the four-episode series which is based on the book of the same name by JP Delaney, reported Variety.

The story is about Jane (Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (Oyelowo).

''There’s just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes a shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma (Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. ''As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before,'' the official plotline read.

Hardy, whose film and TV credits include ''EastEnders'', ''X-Men: Apocalypse'' and ''Bohemian Rhapsody'', will feature as Simon in the series.

Simon can’t quite believe he’s got a girlfriend like Emma. He’ll do anything to keep her, but worries he’s not enough for her. Living in the minimalist haven of One Folgate Street, the creation of Edward Monkford, heightens his insecurities even more.

''The Girl Before'' will stream on HBO Max in the US and will air on BBC One in the UK.

Emmy-nominated ''Killing Eve'' director Lisa Bruhlmann will helm the series, while Rhonda Smith is the producer.

Bruhlmann will also executive produce the show with Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh and Ben Irving.

