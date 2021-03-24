Prince Harry joins virtual coaching firm as its new chief impact officer

Left Menu

Prince Harry has secured a new job to add to his resume. The Duke of Sussex is set to become the chief impact officer of BetterUp, a San Francisco-based company that provides virtual coaching and counselling to employees and individuals.

Prince Harry has secured a new job to add to his resume. The Duke of Sussex is set to become the chief impact officer of BetterUp, a San Francisco-based company that provides virtual coaching and counselling to employees and individuals. According to BetterUp's co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux, Prince Harry will expand on the work he has been doing for years as he educates the community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide, reported E! News.

As for why Prince Harry wanted to be part of the Silicon Valley start-up, the California resident in a blog post on BetterUp's site explained that his goal as part of the company's team "is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations." The proud father to Archie Harrison also revealed that he has worked with a BetterUp coach in the past and it was his positive experience that pushed him to take on a larger role with the company. In his new role, Prince Harry will focus on four key areas including driving advocacy and awareness and expanding BetterUp's global community.

BetterUp, founded in 2013, runs a network of more than 2,000 workplace coaches who provide consultation in one-on-one video chats and offers interactive professional development content, analytics, and real-time insights to track employee progress. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have relinquished their official duties with the royal family. Last year they bought a posh compound in Santa Barbara County, and with their relocation to the U.S., they have been expanding their business interests.

In addition to his work with BetterUp, Harry and Meghan previously inked deals with Netflix and Spotify, and last summer, E! News confirmed that the couple signed with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The pair will engage in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health.

Last month, Harry and Meghan sat for a widely viewed interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which, among other things, the Duke of Sussex said racism in the U.K. was a large reason why the couple left the country. (ANI)

