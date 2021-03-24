Amitabh Bachchan wishes Mohanlal as he begins filming for directorial debut 'Barroz'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished Mohanlal ''success and prosperity'' as the South superstar starts shooting for his directorial debut ''Barroz''.

Billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project, the Malayalam-language movie went on floors on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter late Tuesday evening, Bachchan wished the 60-year-old actor for his new journey. ''Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his first directorial venture 'Barroz' success , prosperity and greater glory,'' Bachchan tweeted. Bachchan and Mohanlal have previously worked in Ram Gopal Varma's ''Aag'' (2007) and the 2010 Malayalam drama ''Kandahar''. Replying to the 78-year-old screen icon, Mohanlal said he was touched by the actor's wish for him and thanked the ''Gulabo Sitabo'' star for his blessings. ''Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love and Prayers.@SrBachchan,'' Mohanlal wrote. The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film, ''My Dear Kuttichathan'', titled Chhota Chetan in Hindi.

Advertisement

''Barroz'' will reportedly features an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

Bachchan has four films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure ''Brahmastra'', Ajay Devgn's ''Mayday'', thriller ''Chehre'' and sports-drama ''Jhund''. Mohanlal most recently featured in ''Drishyam 2'' from the director Jeethu Joseph. The movie, a sequel to the actor's 2013 hit ''Drishyam'', released on Amazon Prime Video. On Monday, the South star's Malayalam movie ''Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'' won three National Awards, including the coveted best feature film honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)