Aamir Khan tests postive for COVID-19
Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actors spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing fine and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:46 IST
Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing ''fine'' and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. ''Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. ''All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,'' the statement from the spokesperson read. Khan will be next seen on-screen in his upcoming ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', scheduled to release in December this year. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mr Aamir Khan
- Khan
- Mumbai
- Superstar Aamir Khan
- Laal Singh Chaddha'
ALSO READ
Brief breather for Uttarakhand CM, crisis in state BJP still not over
BJP may replace U'khand CM
Despite opposition's concerns about corruption, Imran Khan pushes for Broadsheet panel chief's salary, allowances
BJP may replace U'khand CM
BJP not going to come back to power in U'khand next year: Harish Rawat