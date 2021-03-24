Left Menu

Aamir Khan tests postive for COVID-19

Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actors spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing fine and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:46 IST
Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing ''fine'' and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. ''Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. ''All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,'' the statement from the spokesperson read. Khan will be next seen on-screen in his upcoming ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', scheduled to release in December this year. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.

