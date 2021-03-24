Left Menu

I'm a woman and I spoke for my integrity: Kangana on reaction video she made post Mumbai office demolition

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the reaction video that she had made against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after her Mumbai office was demolished last year by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:49 IST
I'm a woman and I spoke for my integrity: Kangana on reaction video she made post Mumbai office demolition
Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai trailer launch event of 'Thalaivi'. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the reaction video that she had made against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after her Mumbai office was demolished last year by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Kangana, while speaking during the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic 'Thalaivi' on Tuesday evening, said, "A lot of things that were happening to me, felt like they were coming from reel to real life and some of them were not even desirable. But I truly believe that you can pick up history and see that whoever insults a woman, their downfall comes for sure."

Without naming Kangana or Himachal Pradesh, Thackeray had said during his Dussehra speech last year that some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After that, the Bollywood actor had posted a video message on Twitter in which she had said: "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here."

Speaking about what led her to record the video message, Kangana on Tuesday said, "History is witness. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi and though I am not anywhere close to those devis, I am a woman and I spoke for my own integrity. I did not harm anyone; I only protected my integrity as a woman and then I was insulted. So, for me what I recorded as the video message, I really truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is for sure guaranteed." The 34-year-old recently bagged her fourth National Film Award as she has won the 'Best Actor (female)' award for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

'Thailaivi', which is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...

Mamata slams BJP for replicating CPI-M's tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India Marxist years ago. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata...

Lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India

The pandemic-induced lockdown and movement curbs marked an inflection point for e-commerce in India, pushing demand to record highs, nudging new buyers as well as sellers onto digital platforms, and holding out the promise of lasting growth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021