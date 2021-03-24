Left Menu

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, actor under home quarantine

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 56-year-old actor's spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:16 IST
Aamir Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 56-year-old actor's spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols. Spokesperson of the actor confirmed, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

This news comes as the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally. Before testing positive for COVID-19, the actor was working on his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. Earlier this month, actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan had also tested positive for the deadly disease. On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the infection earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, Aamir, who recently quit social media, turned 56 on March 14 this year. On the work front, he recently appeared in the song 'Har Funn Maula' for the film 'Koi Jaane Na', and will next be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

