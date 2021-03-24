Left Menu

We all have the right to fly as women: Sayani Gupta

Actor Sayani Gupta says no character in Pagglait is part of the film, which explores a womans journey of self-discovery, just for the sake of it.The same goes for her character Akanksha, an independent working woman, who develops a unique bond with her former boyfriend Astiks wife Sandhya, played by Sanya Malhotra, after his death.You are able to forgive someone when you understand their perspective over time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:20 IST
We all have the right to fly as women: Sayani Gupta

Actor Sayani Gupta says no character in ''Pagglait'' is part of the film, which explores a woman's journey of self-discovery, just for the sake of it.

The same goes for her character Akanksha, an independent working woman, who develops a unique bond with her former boyfriend Astik's wife Sandhya, played by Sanya Malhotra, after his death.

''You are able to forgive someone when you understand their perspective over time. That's what leads to empathy. Akanksha comes as a catalyst in Sandhya's life, a ray of hope, aspiration, and inspiration.

''She is also the first person in Sandhya's life who tells her without saying it as it is that she also has a right to listen to her heart. We all have the right to fly as women and listen to our inner voice,'' Gupta told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, ''Pagglait'' revolves around Malhotra's Sandhya, who ventures onto a journey of self-discovery while struggling to make sense of her husband's death and dealing with her quirky in-laws.

Gupta, known for films like ''Article 15'', ''Axone'' and International Emmy-nominated series ''Four More Shots Please!'', said she was eager to be part of the film after reading its ''balanced and nuanced'' script.

''The credit goes to Umesh sir. Every character was beautifully written. There is no character in the film that doesn't serve any purpose,'' the 35-year-old actor said.

Apart from its subtle commentary on contemporary reality depicted through a north Indian joint family that comes together to mourn Astik's death, ''Pagglait'' is also about acceptance and closure.

''We deal with death and grief in different ways. We all have different levels of emotional maturity,'' Kolkata-born Gupta said. The actor, who is a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, said the thought of her parents dying had often crossed her mind in the past.

''I'd imagined it to the T and I thought I would be breaking down or become hysterical. But actually when my father passed, I was so calm, composed and mature that I shocked myself. I was smiling, taking it so beautifully.'' People around her, Gupta said, were worried about her at that time and wondered if she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

''Everyone around me got scared, they said 'she is in shock, she has PTSD'. But I thought if something so bad is happening to me, something good must be happening to someone else around the world, because there is always equilibrium in nature. And that's what this film is about,'' she added.

''Pagglait'' also stars Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, Rajesh Tailang, Jameel Khan, Aasif Khan and Shrutii Sharma.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is slated to start streaming on Netflix from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

Another match and another dazzling debut. Indias happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his j...

Cycling-Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his full support in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freemans medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit ...

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...

Mamata slams BJP for replicating CPI-M's tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India Marxist years ago. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021