Producer Ramesh Taurani tests positive for COVID-19

Producer Ramesh Taurani on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under medication for recovery. In an Instagram post, Taurani, who heads the production house Tips, shared that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and hoped to be better ''soon''. The producer, best known for backing the ''Race'' film franchise, also wrote he has alerted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about him contracting the virus and asked those who came in contact to get tested.

''I have tested positive for COVID and have informed @my_bmc been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past two weeks please do get tested. I have taken my 1st vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon,'' Taurani wrote. On Wednesday, superstar Aamir Khan's spokesperson also confirmed that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19. Khan, 56, is under home quarantine. Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik have tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.

