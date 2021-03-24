Left Menu

'Black Widow', 'Cruella' to debut simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access, theatres

In its biggest pandemic-related streaming move, Disney has now opted to make its upcoming movies, 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella', available on its streaming service Disney+ Premier Access at the same time that the films will hit the theatres.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST
'Black Widow', 'Cruella' to debut simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access, theatres
Posters of 'Cruella' and 'Black Widow' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In its biggest pandemic-related streaming move, Disney has now opted to make its upcoming movies, 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella', available on its streaming service Disney+ Premier Access at the same time that the films will hit the theatres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Black Widow', which was earlier slated for a May 7 release, will now be coming out on July 9. Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch it on the day of its release for an additional USD 30. Previously Disney had released 'Mulan' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon' for the same price through the Premier Access tier.

Similarly, the Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella', which is another big-budget tentpole, will debut in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. Meanwhile, the animated movie 'Luca' will skip big screens entirely and hit Disney+ June 18. Kareem Daniel, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman, said, "Today's announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences."

He further said that "By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world." A number of major circuits, including Cinemark in the U.S., refused to carry 'Raya' because they wanted more generous terms in exchange for the film playing day-and-date. It remains to be seen whether that pattern repeats itself with 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella'.

New release dates for upcoming Disney films were also revealed with Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' moved to August 13, while Marvel's 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will debut on September 3. Fans have long been awaiting the release of 'Black Widow', which was originally set to premiere in theatres in March 2020 but was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie will be set after the events of 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' and will see Natasha Romanoff on the run. Along with Scarlett Johansson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this move from Disney comes as Marvel Studios has enjoyed critical success on Disney+, with its first series 'WandaVision' earning strong reviews and its latest show, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', premiering last week to what Disney touted as the streaming service's biggest audience for a series premiere. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoon Seok-youl earns highest support rate among South Korean presidential hopefuls, according to a recent poll

Seoul South Korea, March 24 ANIGlobal Economic A public poll recently conducted in South Korea that asked about the suitability of presidential-hopeful candidates for the presidential role has shown that former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-...

Irish COVID-19 data "worrying" as reopening call looms - Deputy PM

A sharp week-on-week rise in the number of people being referred for COVID-19 testing this week is a worrying development, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, as the government weighs a slight easing of restrictions. Ireland has been u...

Zampa to miss RCB's IPL opener against Mumbai Indians due to wedding

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is getting married and will miss Royal Challengers Bangalores opening IPL match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9, the teams director of cricket Mike Hesson said on Wednesday.Adam Zampa ...

Cadila Healthcare, its US arm reach patent litigation settlement for Revlimid

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said the company along with its arm Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has reached settlement of patent litigation with Celgene Corporation for Revlimid.As part of the settlement, the parties will file co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021