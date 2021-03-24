Left Menu

Actor Samir Soni to pen book on anxiety, self-discovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:16 IST
Actor Samir Soni will come out with his debut book later this year in which he will document in prose and poetry some of his ''darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts'' on anxiety and self-discovery.

''My Experiments with Silence'' is slated to be published by OM Books International.

The publishers said this will be a ''deeply personal account of Samir Soni's dialogues with himself during his growing up years in Delhi, his stint at Wall Street and his time in Bollywood''.

''For the longest time, a notebook and a pen have been my closest companions. Every thought or emotion that I couldn't share, went into my diary. Writing has been a catharsis of sorts,'' Soni said in a statement.

He said ''My Experiments with Silence'' documents in prose and poetry ''some of my darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts''.

''After the pandemic, with millions forced to look within and deal with isolation, anxiety and depression, I thought it was time for me to share my personal struggles, which are more relevant than ever before,'' the actor, who has appeared in films like ''China Gate'', ''Baghban'', ''Basti'' and ''Kahan Ho Tum'' and also played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera ''Parichay - Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka'', said.

Soni said his book will be an ''ode to anyone who has fought or is fighting their inner demons''.

''When I first read through Samir's writing, I was drawn in because what he wrote was so raw and relatable,'' says literary agent Preeti Chaturvedi about the acquisition.

According to Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, editor-in-chief of OM Books International, ''The past year has introduced us all to living with anxiety and stress like never before. Drawing from his own experiences, Samir addresses these issues and the coping mechanisms he has for dealing with stressful times and situations. In these eloquent notes to himself, he provides the readers with a roadmap to heal the wounded self.'' PTI ZMN RDS RDS

