Indie Music Star Prateek Kuhad's Home is Where he Creates his Soulful Melodies in 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Filled with vibrant colours and art hung on the walls, home is where India’s new age singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad, creates his magical melodies. While his music livens up the ambience, the aesthetical decor brings in warmth and comfort. Just as his music, his home is a musical wonderland. A ride that surely goes up and beyond. Join us in catching a glimpse of his abode in the 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. Although music has been a constant in Prateek Kuhad’s life, there is also an obvious influence of art in his home, which he says comes from his mother who runs an art gallery and is an avid collector and artist herself. So he has grown up learning to appreciate are and has acquired a good eye for the same. His living room is filled with paintings and comfortable furniture that he feels would be conducive to creating music. His décor motivation is more functional than aesthetic. But he has done up his personal space with items that are pleasing to the eye and colours that make him feel good. Prateek’s house took almost a year to become a home that is welcoming and displays clear traces of a musician’s abode. The huge ‘L’ shaped couch is one of his favourite as he loves to stretch out on it. Colorful, cotton cushions set a whimsical contrast against the white of the couch. Comfort being the driving element in all his décor choices. The most important room in his house and definitely where he spends a lot of time is the cozy music studio Prateek has built for himself. It’s amazing to see a relatively small room holding an eclectic assortment of instruments from a keyboard to a piano, a drum kit and several guitars he has collected over the years. This is a place that is not just limited to work, as he also likes to relax here. The room is soundproofed with double glass on the large windows at one end and two doors at the other to keep external noise out, but inspiration to always find a way in. Catch an exclusive tour of his home given by the musician himself, in the 5th episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4. Episode Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=81AZsSX8eww About ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4 Season 4 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ will take viewers on an exclusive tour of seven uniquely beautiful homes of seven much admired celebrities. This year the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandana, Tamanna Bhatia, Rajkumar Rao, Prateek Kuhad and siblings, Shakti and Mukti Mohan will be opening their doors while also sharing memories and building an emotional connection with the viewers. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 22 homes, 27 celebrities garnering more than 250 million views in the last three years. Season 4 will bring a few new elements to the show. This season will introduce viewers to richer décor stories of the celebrities and their homes. With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star’s home: whether it’s a bold change that reflects décor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity’s’ homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self. Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity’s experiences and moments during the lockdown, their concept of family, togetherness and what homes mean to them in this new world. The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. One can also expect a few passionate ideas and tips on decorating a home from the personality. Season 4 also brings a new and exciting element for their ardent fans wherein a lucky viewer will win a special giveaway belonging to the celebrity for every episode. About Asian Paints Limited Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants. Image: Prateek Kuhad - Where The Heart Is - Season 4 Video: Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4 Episode 05 featuring Prateek Kuhad PWR PWR

