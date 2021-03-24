Vicky Kaushal practices archery for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Indulging in archery training for his role in the upcoming film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared a sneak peek from his preparations for the movie. The 'Raazi' star hopped on to Instagram to share a picture that sees him practising the skill of archery with a bow and arrow.

In the picture, Kaushal is dressed in a blue T-shirt and a pair of shorts along with knee guards. The actor is also holding a bow and arrow while looking at his target. He is also seen wearing a cap in the photo and his back is towards the lens. The 'Masaan' star quoted American choir director-musician Kirk franklin and wrote in the caption, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it's not microwaveable. #kirkfranklin."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section to appreciate the efforts put forth by the star for his new role. Bollywood actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi chimed into the comments section as he complimented the star's biceps and posted a quirky comment as he took inspiration from 'Chalao Na Nayano se baan re' from Ajay Devgn-starrer film 'Bol Bachchan'.

"Chalao na Triceps se Baan re..." and dropped a high voltage and bow and arrow emoticon. Kaushal has several projects in his kitty, like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'Takht', and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

