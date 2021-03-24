Left Menu

Justin Bieber pays visit to prison with pastor to 'spread word of God'

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Tuesday paid a visit to California State Prison in Los Angeles to support faith-based programs with a pastor.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:36 IST
Justin Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Tuesday paid a visit to California State Prison in Los Angeles to support faith-based programs with a pastor. According to TMZ, the spiritual musician who was on a vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber in the islands of Turks and Caicos was spotted outside the California State Prison of L.A. County with a pastor on Tuesday.

When asked by the reporters, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) replied that the 27-year-old singer was there to spend the good word of God. "The warden of the state prison signed off on a brief visit for him and his pastor to support faith-based programs. Unclear what JB exactly did, singing or speaking the gospel, but we're told COVID protocols were followed to a T, and it all went smoothly," an official from CDCR told TMZ.

Earlier in January, Justin walked down the memory lane and shared his sentiments while reflecting on his 2014 DUI arrest in another social media post. "Seven years ago today, I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God," he wrote alongside the post.

On a related note, Justin's exact activities while inside the California prison were not shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

