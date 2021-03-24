Left Menu

Kris Jenner shares she was 'embarrassed financially' after divorce with Robert Kardashian

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kris Jenner shared her struggles after ending her marriage with her late husband and American attorney Robert Kardashian and revealed the story of how she became financially independent after that.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:01 IST
Kris Jenner shares she was 'embarrassed financially' after divorce with Robert Kardashian
Kris Jenner (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kris Jenner shared her struggles after ending her marriage with her late husband and American attorney Robert Kardashian and revealed the story of how she became financially independent after that. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star who had ended her marriage with the late Robert Kardashian is 1991, recalled how she had to figure out how to pay bills after the split, according to Fox News.

In a new interview, the mother-of-six detailed that she was at first ignorant regarding the family funds when she was hitched to Kardashian. Nonetheless, after the divorce, a then-36-year-old Jenner was promptly compelled to get her financial literacy game on. "I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before," Jenner said in the interview. "And I needed to figure it out. And the good news is, I pay attention... I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together," she said.

Jenner also shared that she felt an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out from paying her own bills to making her own money and taking care of her own taxes. The reality TV star also added that even at the times when she didn't have a lot of money, she was very organized.

Fox News reported that while continuing with the interview, Jenner also shared an interesting anecdote on what made her feel embarrassed in front of her friend after the split. "One day, my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don't know,'" Jenner revealed.

"And she said, 'You don't know?' That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn't know," she continued. As a successful business mogul at present, Jenner revealed what makes her enjoy the business world.

"I'm interested in different ways that people make money -- and in what's happening around the world. And I'm interested in different businesses and how they evolve and how they become successful," Jenner explained. Not only this but taking a lesson from her past experience, the 65-year-old reality star has made sure to make her kids financially independent and stable.

Fox News reported that she has her hand in all of her kids' brands and endorsement deals, reportedly getting a 10 percent cut. She was addressed as the mastermind behind daughter Kylie Jenner's beauty empire 'Kylie Cosmetics', which sold a 51 percent controlling stake to cosmetics company Coty last year for USD 600 million, effectively valuing the company at USD 1.2 billion.

She also helped to establish her daughter Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand, which reportedly Coty purchased a 20 percent stake in last month for USD 200 million. Meanwhile, on a professional note, Kris Jenner is all set to launch her own cosmetic lines, which are trademarked as 'Kris Jenner Beauty', 'Kris Jenner Skin' and 'Kris Jenner Skincare'. However, it is still unclear if Jenner will debut her own products under one brand name or separate categories.

Besides this, Jenner is also geared up to launch a plant-based cleaning and self-care products chain, titles 'Safely', with Chrissy Teigen and the CEO of Good American, Emma Grede. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with immigration advisers and top Cabinet officials on Wednesday while dispatching White House officials to a Texas resettlement facility as pressure mounts over a recent jump in migrant arrivals at the U....

Faridabad: Main accused, accomplice convicted in Nikita murder case

A fast-track court in Haryanas Faridabad on Wednesday held two men guilty in the Nikita Tomar case, in which a 21-year college student was shot dead on the roadside in Ballabhgarh five months ago.Prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan,...

CCI terms WhatsApp's conduct on updated privacy policy as "exploitative and exclusionary"; directs detailed probe

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday directed its investigation arm to conduct a probe into WhatsApps updated privacy policy and terms of service on prima facie finding that the firm has contravened competition law provisions through its e...

AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian official

The doses of AstraZeneca vaccines found at a plant in Italy over the weekend were bound for Belgium, an Italian official said on Wednesday.On Saturday the EU Commission had asked Italys prime minister to inspect some batches of vaccines at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021