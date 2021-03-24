Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor beats mid week blues with stunning close up selfie

To beat the mid-week blues, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a selfie as she waited for the weekend.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:24 IST
Kareena Kapoor beats mid week blues with stunning close up selfie
Picture shared by Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To beat the mid-week blues, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a selfie as she waited for the weekend. The 'Good Newwz' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a selfie as she flaunted her new haircut. The 'Jab We Met' star exuded elegance in the photo, as she donned an off-white collared shirt and a minimal makeup look. Embracing her peachy glow, the star had looked stunning as she pulled her luscious locks on one side of her face and made only half of her face visible. The actor had made a slight pout as she clicked a selfie-and her eyes had a slight hint of kohl, while she smiles and poses for the lens. Taking to the caption, the actor wrote: On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend and added two laughing with teary eyes, and a 100 number emoticon. Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora and more than 1.6 lakh fans liked the post within 40 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.Meanwhile, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons in awe of the picture post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amend Acts by bringing amendments and not through Finance Bill route: Jairam Ramesh

Criticising the government for using the Finance Bill to amend several other legislations, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday stressed the government should rather bring separate amendments for making changes in laws, includi...

Delhi riots: HC vacates stay on trial in conspiracy case under UAPA

The Delhi High Court has vacated its interim order staying trial in a case relating to alleged conspiracy which led to the north-east riots in February last year after the police informed that the hard copy of the charge sheet is ready and ...

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...

GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 18 on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares have surged nearly 900 so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021