Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Wednesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:29 IST
Salman Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai
Salman Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Wednesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 55-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...."

Salman Khan had taken the first shot of the Covishield vaccine at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. This picture is doing rounds on social media clicked by a fan where the actor is seen with Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati hospital. The 'Sultan' actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others had been infected with the virus earlier. Earlier in the day, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's spokesperson also confirmed that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols.

The spokesperson of the actor confirmed, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern." In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Salman Khan will be next seen in his much-anticipated action-thriller 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie in which Salman Khan will be seen romancing Disha Patani is slated to hit the cinema screens on 13 May, on the occasion of Eid. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Besides this, the 'Bharat' star also has 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

