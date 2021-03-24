Rohit Saraf tests positive for COVID-19

''Ludo'' actor Rohit Saraf on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. The 24-year-old actor posted on Instagram that he has been under quarantine for the last four days.

''Despite the precautions, I have tested COVID positive. The virus is right here, let us not forget! Let's not slack even for a moment, please. ''I've been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly,'' Saraf wrote. The actor, also known for the Netflix series ''Mismatched'', shared that he has been ''coping well''.

Saraf also wrote that his team, including those who met him in the past seven days, have isolated and got themselves tested.

Earlier in the day, superstar Aamir Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani also tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus. Kaushik, 64, is currently admitted to a city hospital. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.

