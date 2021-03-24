Demi Lovato delivers emotional performance at 'Dancing with the Devil' Los Angeles screening

Left Menu

American singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato screened her new YouTube Originals documentary series 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil' with a three-song set at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 22. According to Variety, the singer performed 'I See You' 'Anyone' and 'Dancing With the Devil," the title track from her upcoming album 'Dancing With the Devil...The Art of Starting Over,' before the private drive-in screening on top of the hotel parking garage began.

"It's been a while since I performed," she said before singing 'Anyone,' the same track she belted at the 2020 Grammy Awards about a year and a half after her near-fatal drug overdose. The 'Sonny With A Chance' actor was seen dressed in a pink top, black pants, and heels and she also sipped hot tea to keep warm. The songstress was introduced to the stage by the docuseries director Michael D. Ratner.

"I have one more song I've never sang before on stage," she said, before singing 'Dancing With the Devil.' As reported by Variety, the docuseries, which had its world premiere at SXSW earlier this month, chronicles Lovato's overdose in 2018.

"I'm going to just quickly off the top of my head say thank you to every single person who's here tonight, all the people who showed me all of the lessons that I needed to learn to get to be the person that I am today, and that includes all of the people that are no longer in my life for certain reasons. That includes them, too. They've been my teachers. That's the beauty about life: it just keeps going and you keep evolving," Lovato said. The evening included dinner by Shake Shack, vegan ice cream from Craig's and waiters offering drinks and snacks. The four-part documentary series premieres on YouTube on March 23 and concludes on April 6. 'Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over' wiIl be released on April 2. (ANI)

