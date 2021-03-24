Left Menu

Disney reschedules The King's Man & other films due to COVID-19 pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:22 IST
Disney has once again pushed back the release date for The King's Man. Image Credit: YouTube / 20th Century Studios

Disney has once again pushed back the release date for The King's Man prequel. They have also rescheduled several other movies, including Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The release date of The King's Man was delayed several times earlier due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which compelled many studies to slowdown their production speed in order to ensure that they don't violate social distancing norms. Consequently, we see many people now prefer to watch films on VOD or steaming services.

The King's Man prequel was originally set to be released in November 2019 but was delayed to February 2020 due to Fox and Disney's slot problems. Then it was pushed again to February 26, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, the movie release date was delayed to August 20, 2021. Now the film has been set to premiere on December 22, 2021.

The King's Man's story hit home with many fans that are eagerly waiting for the prequel. An agency named the Kingsman is formed to stand against a group plotting a war to wipe out millions. History's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds get together and form a group to plot a war. But one man will race against the time to stop the criminals.

Matthew Vaughn directed The King's Man would show the above story. The movie is an upcoming action spy spin-off prequel and the third film in the Kingsman series. The film (also called The Kingsman 3) is the adaption of the popular comic book series Kingsman and created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar.

The last two movies, the 2014-released 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and the 2017-released 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' grossed over USD 825 million at the global box office.

The King's Man features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes (as Duke of Oxford) Gemma Arterton (Polly), Daniel Brühl (Erik Jan Hanussen), Matthew Goode (Captain Morton), Harris Dickinson (Conrad), Rhys Ifans (Grigori Rasputin), Charles Dance (Herbert Kitchener), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Lee Unwin), and Djimon Hounsou (Shola).

The filming started in the UK on January 22, 2019. In April 2019, some scenes were shot in Turin and Venaria Reale (Italy), transformed into Yugoslavia. The film's initial cinematographer Ben Davis had to depart the project as he got busy reshooting for Eternals.

20th Century Studios' The King's Man is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

