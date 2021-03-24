Left Menu

CSK unveils new jersey for IPL season, features camouflage as tribute to armed forces

CSK have won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons.Myntra, the India Cements Limited, which is celebrating the milestone of 75 years, Gulf, Nippon Paint, SNJ and Astral Pipes are among the teams principal sponsors and their logos feature on the jersey.Fans can order replica jersey through the CSK app or website.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:26 IST
CSK unveils new jersey for IPL season, features camouflage as tribute to armed forces

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled a new-look jersey that features camouflage as a tribute to the country's armed forces.

Unveiled ahead of the 2021 IPL season, the jersey also has three stars atop the franchise's logo to denote the three titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018, besides the camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service...they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a release.

The IPL team also released a short video of talismanic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, launching the new jersey on its twitter feed.

CSK hold the armed forces close to the heart and showed their appreciation by presenting a cheque of Rs 2 crore at the start of the 2019 IPL season, the release said.

That's not all, Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.

The jersey has been redesigned for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008, the release said.

The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play. CSK have won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons.

Myntra, the India Cements Limited, which is celebrating the milestone of 75 years, Gulf, Nippon Paint, SNJ and Astral Pipes are among the team’s principal sponsors and their logos feature on the jersey.

Fans can order replica jersey through the CSK app or website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute deposited excess PF contribution of Rs 1.89 cr: CAG

The countrys top audit body, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, flagged that an academic institution under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting deposited excess Provident Fund contribution of Rs 1.89 crore for its 89 empl...

Sebi slaps Rs 1.3 cr fine on Basant Malpani for manipulative trading in Gujarat Arth case

Stock market regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 1.3 crore on Basant Malpani for disclosure lapses and indulging in manipulative trading activities in the shares of Gujarat Arth Ltd GAL.This comes after the Securities Appellate...

JK L-G launches 14 e-services of municipalities

Laying special focus on making public service delivery system more robust, citizen-friendly and hassle-free, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched 14 e-services of municipalities across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashm...

Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in AIIMS assault case

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and also stayed the trial court order which convicted and sentenced him to two years in jail for assaulting All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS security staff an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021