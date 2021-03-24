Left Menu

After the Friday release of his sixth studio album 'Justice,' Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is opening up about the positive impact his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin has had on his creative process.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:48 IST
Justin Bieber says having 'predictability' and reliability' since marriage has been 'monumental'
Justin Bieber. Image Credit: ANI

After the Friday release of his sixth studio album 'Justice,' Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is opening up about the positive impact his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin has had on his creative process. According to People magazine, the 27-year-old Grammy appeared as a guest on a special episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1 on Tuesday (local time)n and discussed the making of his latest project. "prioritising my family [has been helpful] ... I never had a consistent family life. It was kind of all over the place growing up. So, finally having that predictability and reliability [with my wife Hailey], someone who I love and trust, has been so monumental," said Beiber.

These days, the 'Yummy' hitmaker has found healthier ways to balance his professional and personal life. The host Ryan asked the pop star which self-care methods he has been practising lately.

To which the 'Baby' crooner responded stating, "I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human. And just [realizing that] my "Noes" [are] just as powerful as my "Yeses" and knowing when to say "No" to certain things has been so helpful in my growth." As reported by People magazine, the singer emphasised, "[For example, being able to say], 'Hey, I'm going to turn off at this time ... I'm not gonna make certain decisions past 6 p.m. I'm just going to spend time with my wife,' [has been great], whether it's watching movies or whatever that look like."

During the segment, the star also explained that he has grown as an artist now that he is an adult with real-life experiences to reflect on in his music, as opposed to when he was singing at just 13 years old, "I didn't really know what love was, you know? I didn't know who I was. I sang about what I thought it was, but as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings -- it's definitely just a lot different." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

