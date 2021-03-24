Lizzo kisses mystery man in Malibu, but insists she's still 'single'

Left Menu

American singer Lizzo was spotted hugged up with a mystery man in Malibu this weekend, but has made it very clear that she remains "single" and ready to mingle.

24-03-2021
American singer Lizzo was spotted hugged up with a mystery man in Malibu this weekend, but has made it very clear that she remains "single" and ready to mingle. The 32-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a video in which she donned a black bralette and undies as she flaunted her curves. While playfully posing for the lens on Tuesday afternoon, the 'Good As Hell' crooner simply captioned the clip, "SINGLE" while adding an emoji of a winking face.

Fans suspected the artist could possibly have entered into a new relationship after photos obtained by The Sun surfaced of the 'Juice' artist spending time with a man on her balcony, kissing, hugging, and enjoying the beachside view together. As reported by Page Six, the 'Soulmate' songstress who remains tight-lipped on potential relationships, shared with Rolling Stone that her first major heartbreak inspired much of her debut album, 'Cuz I Love You.'

"As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience," she told the publication. Page Six reported that the Grammy winner also opened up to Busy Philipps in 2019 about sliding into Drake's DMs, saying, "I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this mother***er can sing.' And I sent him a DM...this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

She also tried out celeb dating app Raya and attempted to match with John Mayer, which "didn't work." (ANI)

