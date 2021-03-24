Left Menu

Kris Jenner shares she reaches out to daughter Kim when stuck in crisis

American reality TV star Kris Jenner, on Tuesday revealed her bond with daughter Kim Kardashian and shared that she dials up the SKIM mogul whenever she gets stuck in any crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:26 IST
Kris Kardashian, Kim Kardashian (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kris Jenner, on Tuesday revealed her bond with daughter Kim Kardashian and shared that she dials up the SKIM mogul whenever she gets stuck in any crisis. According to People Magazine, Kris Jenner, in a recent interview shared that her daughter and American star Kim Kardashian is "very calm and the one who really thinks things through".

The 65-year-old billionaire mogul who has built her reputation as the 'ultimate momager', shares that she also gets stuck in certain disasters and it's her daughters who help her manage the process all through. When asked about whom she reaches out when in dilemma, she replied, "Kim would be my girl. She's always all of our go-to whenever anything happens because she's so calm and she's the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl."

Earlier, daughter Kim too appreciated her mother in the cover story of a magazine and said, "We will scream at her for having her mom hat on when we need the manager hat on," Kim said. "I feel so bad for her. She deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do." The mother of 4 also credited her mother for her work ethic, adding, "I've never met someone who knows how to have such a good time but also have it so together. That's why I get up at 5:58 every morning."

"If it was 7 a.m. and we weren't up and our beds weren't made, she would be on the intercom screaming and waking us all up. On a Sunday, we were so embarrassed because all my friends would sleep in until 10 and she was like, 'Till...what? Like, past 7? This doesn't make sense,'" she recalled. Kim also disclosed that Kris was a strict mother when it came to working ethic but a jolly person at the same time when it came to spending family time.

On the other hand, while highlighting the memories that she made with her family over the years, and sharing them with the world on their hit reality series, which recently kicked off its 20th and final season, Kris said, "It was some of the best quality family time." "We are always going in so many different directions, and we all have 20 jobs. But this really gave us a chance to settle and appreciate the time we were spending together, knowing it was our last season. And it was such a beautiful house and atmosphere," she said of filming the farewell season.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Kris Jenner is all set to launch her own cosmetic lines, which are trademarked as 'Kris Jenner Beauty', 'Kris Jenner Skin' and 'Kris Jenner Skincare'. However, it is still unclear if Jenner will debut her own products under one brand name or separate categories. Besides this, Jenner is also geared up to launch a plant-based cleaning and self-care products chain, titles 'Safely', with Chrissy Teigen and the CEO of Good American, Emma Grede. (ANI)

