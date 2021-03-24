Left Menu

Prince William, willing to embrace his destiny as future king, says royal expert

A royal expert has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry has apparently taken umbrage with how his brother Prince Harry described their life inside the royal family in the bombshell interview with American show host Oprah Winfrey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:01 IST
Prince William, Prince Harry . Image Credit: ANI

A royal expert has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry has apparently taken umbrage with how his brother Prince Harry described their life inside the royal family in the bombshell interview with American show host Oprah Winfrey. Days after the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with American show host Oprah Winfrey went on floors, new revelations and statements are going rounds on social media reflecting on how the families are reacting to each other's statements in their own viewpoint.

Fox News reported that Prince Harry made a controversial statement at the Oprah Winfrey show and said that his elder brother William felt 'trapped' by his life in the royal family. Following this, the royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that after Harry made the statement targeting William, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly came away bothered by his remarks.

"We're hearing reports that Prince William felt quite affronted by the claims that Harry made in the interview, not only to the suggestion of racism within the royal family.. ...We've also heard through friends of William who have spoken to the newspapers over here that he really rejects that suggestion from his brother that he feels 'trapped' by the firm, that he feels trapped by his future role," Nicholl told. The Duke of Cambridge is the eldest child of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles and hence is the second in line to the British royal throne.

"If you speak to the sources close to William, they say this is very much not the case, he's very willing to embrace his destiny as a future king, and he's very happy to step up to his responsibilities," Nicholl added. In the 200-minute long interview, Harry and Markle alleged racism within the palace and Harry voiced his displeasure with the restrictions placed on members of the royal family, which he claims played a factor in his decision to step back from his royal duties.

Fox News informed that Nicholl further went on to share that she believes there would not be any more statements from the royal family regarding their ongoing family issue. "Clearly we're quite a ways off from seeing any healing of this rift, but certainly my understanding from the Cambridge camp is that if everything is going to be scrutinized and dissected in the media, then there's really no chance of them moving on from this," Nicholl shared.

Meanwhile, reports of the two brothers reuniting to inaugurate the statue of their late mother Princess Diana, amid the ongoing tensions have been going rounds for a few days. The reports as quoted by Fox News tells that the royal Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, in Paris, is set to be unveiled by the two brothers Prince Harry and Prince William on July 1 on the occasion of her 60th birth anniversary.

This will mark the first reconciliation of the brothers after the tensions following the bombshell interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

