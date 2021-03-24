Left Menu

Ranveer Singh smilingly gazes at Deepika Padukone in latest Insta post

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday treated fans to adorable pictures with wife Deepika Padukone as he can't take his eyes off her. The pictures prove that Singh is still head over heels in love with his wife.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:08 IST
Ranveer Singh smilingly gazes at Deepika Padukone in latest Insta post
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday treated fans to adorable pictures with wife Deepika Padukone as he can't take his eyes off her. The pictures prove that Singh is still head over heels in love with his wife. The 'Bajirao Mastani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring the 'Om Shanti Om' star. The photographs seem to have been taken on a set. In the post, the first photo catches the duo in a candid moment as they both smilingly gaze at each other. The other pictures showcase Deepika and Ranveer while they sit on a bench chatting with two crew members. The snap sees the duo dressed in casual ensembles, Deepika donned an off-white full sleeve top and a pair of blue denim, on the other hand, Ranveer donned a blue T-shirt and beige pants. Ranveer added a heart emoticon in the caption to the post.

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post.Deepika herself couldn't stop herself from writing in the comments section. She wrote, "Too handsome Ranveer Singh and added a lovestruck emoticon." Quite an active social media user, the 'Band Baja Baarat' star keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' actor treated fans to smiling sun-kissed pictures of himself posing on the cricket field. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

