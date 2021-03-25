Left Menu

Pierce Brosnan boards Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam'

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the latest addition to the cast of Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam movie.The antihero film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam that featured actor Zachary Levi.Johnson is playing the titular part in the movie, which will be directed by his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra.Brosnan, 67, has been cast in the role of Dr Fate, a member of Justice Society, Johnson said in a post on Instagram.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:36 IST
Pierce Brosnan boards Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam'

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is the latest addition to the cast of Dwayne Johnson's ''Black Adam'' movie.

The antihero film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'' that featured actor Zachary Levi.

Johnson is playing the titular part in the movie, which will be directed by his ''Jungle Cruise'' director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Brosnan, 67, has been cast in the role of Dr Fate, a member of Justice Society, Johnson said in a post on Instagram. ''Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing DR. FATE. I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change...'' the actor said.

The movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industrys first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate HKMG process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced com...

Rugby-New Zealand look for Super inspiration for grounded juniors

New Zealand hope a domestic Super Rugby-style tournament for the countrys top youth players will pave the way to internationals against Australia and Pacific nations after cross-border competition at junior level was wiped out by COVID-19.W...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,657 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,657 to 2,713,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021