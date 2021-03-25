Left Menu

People News Roundup: actor George Segal dies at age 87; 'He likes to be called Harry,' says prince's new boss and more

File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jay Leno apologizes to Asian Americans for decade of 'wrong' jokes

Television host Jay Leno has apologized for more than a decade of jokes about Asian Americans, saying he had committed a "legitimate wrong." The apology by Leno, the former host of U.S. television's popular "Tonight Show," follows a long campaign by the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) and a spike in hate crimes against the community that has received renewed attention since a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

'He likes to be called Harry,' says prince's new boss at BetterUp

Prince Harry's new boss at San Francisco-based mental health start-up BetterUp said on Wednesday that the new British royal hire would be known in the office simply as "Harry." "In the workplace, he likes to be called Harry. He's a colleague, he's a partner, and so we address him as Harry," said Chief Executive Alexi Robichaux.

'Touch of Class' actor George Segal dies at age 87

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," romanced Glenda Jackson in "A Touch of Class" and won laughs in the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs," has died at the age of 87. "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

