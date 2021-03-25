Ron Livingston to play Henry Allen in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash'

Warner Bros and DC Films have roped in actor Ron Livingston to replace Billy Crudup in upcoming superhero movie ''The Flash''.

Crudup, who essayed the role of superhero Barry Allen aka The Flash's father Henry Allen in ''Justice League'', recently exited the project over scheduling issues, reported Variety.

Livingston, who currently features in ABC’s ''A Million Little Pieces'', will co-star Ezra Miller, who is playing the titular character, and Spanish actor Maribel Verdu, who will essay the role of Allen's mother.

Andy Muschietti of ''It'' series fame will be tackling Warner Bros' troubled superhero feature, which has been in the works since 2016.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.

Actor Kiersey Clemons will be reprising her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, in the movie.

Clemons had portrayed West in ''Justice League'', but her role was cut by director Zack Snyder back in 2017 before he turned the film over to Joss Whedon.

''The Flash'' will also feature actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favourite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as actor Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.

