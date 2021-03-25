Left Menu

Ron Livingston to play Henry Allen in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:04 IST
Ron Livingston to play Henry Allen in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash'

Warner Bros and DC Films have roped in actor Ron Livingston to replace Billy Crudup in upcoming superhero movie ''The Flash''.

Crudup, who essayed the role of superhero Barry Allen aka The Flash's father Henry Allen in ''Justice League'', recently exited the project over scheduling issues, reported Variety.

Livingston, who currently features in ABC’s ''A Million Little Pieces'', will co-star Ezra Miller, who is playing the titular character, and Spanish actor Maribel Verdu, who will essay the role of Allen's mother.

Andy Muschietti of ''It'' series fame will be tackling Warner Bros' troubled superhero feature, which has been in the works since 2016.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.

Actor Kiersey Clemons will be reprising her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, in the movie.

Clemons had portrayed West in ''Justice League'', but her role was cut by director Zack Snyder back in 2017 before he turned the film over to Joss Whedon.

''The Flash'' will also feature actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favourite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as actor Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

When Naomies mother asked the teenager to join her as a sex worker in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo last September, she knew it was a matter of survival for the family. The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic - from risi...

Pak media authority clamps down on news channels, asks them to stop 'maligning' National Accountability Bureau

In an apparent clampdown on the media, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Pemra on Wednesday asked news channels to refrain from maligning the anti-corruption body, National Accountability Bureau NAB. Pemra asked news and cu...

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Google today celebrates Greeces National Day, in recognition of the day in 1821 when the nation began its campaign for independence against four centuries of Ottoman rule. Today marks the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence Day. Each ye...

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang

Chinas ruling Communist Party is lashing out at HM and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.The attacks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021