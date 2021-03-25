Left Menu

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong's dramedy series 'Beef' lands at Netflix

Streamer Netflix has acquired studio A24s upcoming series, which will feature Minari star Steven Yeun and actor-comedian Ali Wong.Titled Beef, the dramedy series has been created by Lee Sung Jin, who will also serve as the showrunner, Netflix said in a press release.The 10-episode show follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Streamer Netflix has acquired studio A24's upcoming series, which will feature ''Minari'' star Steven Yeun and actor-comedian Ali Wong.

Titled ''Beef'', the dramedy series has been created by Lee Sung Jin, who will also serve as the showrunner, Netflix said in a press release.

The 10-episode show follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. ''Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honoured to be collaborating with them. I'm also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show,'' Sung Jin said.

Yeun will executive produce the show through his company Universal Remote along with Wong and Sung Jin.

''We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. ''It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways,'' said Jinny Howe, VP, Drama Development, Original Series at Netflix.

''Beef'' will be Yeun's first regular live-action TV gig since wrapping his run as Glenn Rhee on ''The Walking Dead'' in 2016.

The series reunites him with A24, the studio behind his critically-acclaimed movie ''Minari'' that earned Yeun an Oscar nomination for best actor, making him the first Asian American to achieve the feat in the category.

Wong is best known for featuring in shows such as ''American Housewife'', ''Tuca and Bertie'' and ''Black Box''. The actor most recently featured in Warner Bros movie ''Birds of Prey'' and Netflix's ''Always Be My Maybe'', which she also wrote. Wong headlined two specials for the streamer in ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife''.

