Witness Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta's sparkling chemistry in 'Ishq Namazaa'

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'The Big Bull', based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the scam of 1992, on Thursday dropped the video of the movie's first song 'Ishq Namazaa'.

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'The Big Bull', based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the scam of 1992, on Thursday dropped the video of the movie's first song 'Ishq Namazaa'. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will play the lead in the biographical film, took to his Twitter handle and shared the song.

His tweet read, "Aur jabse mile hain, gumshuda hain saara jahan Multiple musical notes #IshqNamazaa, song out now. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #MotherOfAllScams." The new melody 'Ishq Namazaa' shows Abhishek essaying the role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker, sharing the screen with co-star Nikita Dutta. It portrays the loving relationship between the two characters and showcases the real strength of their bond that stands the test of time.

This soulful song has been sung by one of the most celebrated singers, Ankit Tiwari, composed by Gourob Dasgupta and the heart-touching lyrics have been penned by Kunwar Juneja. Talking about the song, the movie's director Kookie Gulati shared, "It was very important for us to show Hemant Shah's relationship with his wife as she was one of the key people who were part of his entire journey."

Sharing his experience of hearing the song for the first time, he added, "When I first heard Ishq Namazaa, I just knew that it is a perfect fit to share this story of love and both Abhishek and Nikita have showcased beautiful chemistry. I am really looking forward to the audiences to see a glimpse of their beautiful relationship through this song." 'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma have teamed up as co-producers for the movie which is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.

A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back. (ANI)

