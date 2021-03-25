David Duchovny to headline Showtime series 'Truly Like Lightning'

''X-Files'' alum David Duchovny play the lead role in Showtime's upcoming series ''Truly Like Lightning''.

The show is based on the 60-year-old actor's novel of the same name, which he published in February this year, reported Deadline.

Duchovny is also attached to write the script alongside Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz of ''The Peanut Butter Falcon'' fame.

Nilson and Schwartz will also serve as the directors on the series.

In the show, the actor will play Bronson Powers, a former Hollywood stuntman and converted Mormon who has been living in the desert outside Joshua Tree with his three wives and 10 children for the last 20 years. When an ambitious real estate developer named Maya stumbles upon their land, hoping to make a profit, she crafts a wager with the family that sets in motion a deadly chain of events. With ''Truly Like Lightning'', Duchovny returns to Showtime's fold as he previously starred in the network's hit comedy drama series ''Californication'', which ran from 2007 to 2014.

