Alan Kim to guest star in 'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' season 2

''Minari'' breakout child actor Alan Kim has been roped in to guest star in the second season of ''Awkwafina is Nora From Queens''.

The news comes after the eight-year-old actor recently picked up a Critics Choice Award for his endearing performance as the precocious David in Lee Isaac Chung's ''Minari''.

According to TVLine, Kim will play the young version of Nora's dad Wally (BD Wong) in flashbacks.

''Awkwafina is Nora...'' is inspired by actor-comic Awkwafina's real-life growing up in New York's Queens, follows her character, Nora Lin, who lives with her father (Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn). Bowen Yang stars as her cousin.

Production on the second season is currently underway in New York. Comedy Central has yet to announce a return date for the comedy, which first aired in January 22, 2020.

Kim also became the youngest nominee in BAFTA history by bagging a nomination in the best supporting actor category.

Earlier this month, ''Minari'' earned six Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best director for Chung, best original screenplay, best actor for Steven Yeun, best supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jung, who became the first Korean actress to achieve the feat, and best original score.

