Left Menu

R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor R Madhavan on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering well. Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,80,289.Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.Kaushik, 64, is currently admitted to a city hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:38 IST
R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor R Madhavan on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering well. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and gave the health update to his fans, referencing his film ''3 Idiots''. His co-star from the 2009 blockbuster, Aamir Khan, had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Like his character Farhan from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Madhavan quipped he had followed in the footsteps of Khan's Rancho here too. The virus, he said, caught up with duo in real life. In the film, actor Boman Irani's Viru Sahastrabuddhe, a strict college principal, was nicknamed Virus.

''Farhan has to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us but this time he bloody caught up. But all is well and the COVID will be in the Well soon,'' he tweeted. Madhavan said he doesn't want their friend Raju, the character played by Sharman Joshi, to follow them to the same place. ''Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well,'' he added.

On Monday, Madhavan posted a video from the sets of his latest film, ''Amriki Pandit'' on social media.

''Shoot in Bhopal, with tons of precautions,'' the actor had written. Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,80,289.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

Kaushik, 64, is currently admitted to a city hospital. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally. From intimidation to...

U.S.'s Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than ever

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that cooperation between allies was more important that at any time in recent history and that relations with NATO and the European Union would be crucial to overcoming challenges.Spea...

Lindiwe Sisulu shocked at passing away of CEO of NHBRC

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed sadness and shock at the passing away of the National Home Builders Regulatory Authority NHBRC Chief Executive Officer, Mziwonke Dlabantu.The NHBRC is an entity o...

Burqa row: UP minister says he was talking about freedom of choice

After his remarks calling burqa an evil custom triggered a row, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup on Thursday backtracked, saying women should have the freedom to wear their choice of clothes.Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021