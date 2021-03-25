Left Menu

TV personality Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account after a decade, saying the platform no longer serves her positively.The model and entrepreneur, who has more than 13.7 million followers on the social networking site, posted a long thread to her followers as a goodbye before deleting her account.Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world.

Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account
TV personality Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account after a decade, saying the platform no longer serves her positively.

The model and entrepreneur, who has more than 13.7 million followers on the social networking site, posted a long thread to her followers as a goodbye before deleting her account.

''Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen wrote in her message. "But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something." The star, who has often been the target of trolls, said she is ''deeply bruised'' after taking many, ''small 2-follower count punches for years''.

Teigen had joined Twitter in May 2009. An outspoken personality, the model would often share her political opinions besides sharing glimpses from her life with husband, singer John Legend.

Teigen said she may have been portrayed as ''the trong clap-back girl'' but she is someone who fears angering people.

''My desire to be liked and fear of p***ing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!'' Teigen remains active on other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

